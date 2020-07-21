WATCH: Flagler Sheriff crushes, destroys illegal gambling machines

Sheriff Rick Staly has some advice for anyone looking to start an illegal gambling business in Flagler County: "Do not waste your time."

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Five illegal gambling machines were crushed and destroyed by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office more than a year after they were seized, according to a news released on Tuesday.

The machines were destroyed Tuesday, July 14, after they were seized from Dakota Joe's Senior Entertainment. The business was previously targeted in an armed robbery in October 2018, putting it on the sheriff's radar. A search warrant was issued and the machines were taken by deputies in May 2019.

Dakota Joe's owner, Angelo Pretta Jr., was charged with keeping a gambling house and possession of slot machines. He later pled guilty to the charges and was put on probation, according to the sheriff's office.

“Internet Cafés are illegal in Florida and often become targets for crimes, just like the armed robbery that took place at Dakota Joe’s in October 2018,” Sheriff Staly said. “Angelo Petta plead to the charges, the State Attorney’s Office sought to have these machines destroyed and I was happy to assist them in crushing gambling here in Flagler County."

Staly has a piece of advice for anyone thinking of running illegal gambling facilities in the county:

"Do not waste your time," he said. "You will go to jail and your machines will wind up in the exact same condition as Dakota Joe’s or worse.”