BRUNSWICK, Ga. — First Coast News viewers captured videos of hail falling across Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida on Saturday as storms make their way through the First Coast.

In Brunswick, Ga., 20-second video captures the sound of hailstones hitting the roof of a home and pans down to show what appears to be nickel-sized hail on the ground.

Small marble-sized hailstones were caught on camera falling on the porch of a home in the Lakeshore area of Jacksonville.

More hail was captured in the Murray Hill area on McDuff near Interstate-10.

Storms are expected to continue to develop throughout the evening until around 9 p.m. Along with small hail, these storms will feature downpours and plenty of lightning.

A small hailstone that fell in the Lakeshore area of Jacksonville as storms pass through the First Coast.

