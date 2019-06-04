BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A First Coast News viewer captured video of hail falling in Brunswick, Ga. on Saturday as storms make their way through the First Coast.

The 20-second video captures the sound of hailstones hitting the roof of a home and pans down to show what appears to be nickel-sized hail on the ground.

Storms are expected to continue to develop throughout the evening until around 9 p.m. Along with small hail, these storms will feature downpours and plenty of lightning.

