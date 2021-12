He will be joined by Congressman John Rutherford, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Jacksonville Friday.

He will be speaking at the Jacksonville International Airport at JFRD Fire Station #16 at 9:30 a.m. You can watch live here.

He will be joined by Congressman John Rutherford, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.