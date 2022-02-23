Your time to win to the XTREME is now. It's the "X The Cash" Watch-to-Win promotion from Good Morning Jacksonville and the Florida Lottery. Starting Monday, February 28 - Friday, March 4 2022, you'll have a unique opportunity to watch for the word-of-the-day on GMJ starting at 6 a.m. After you see it, register your guess on the First Coast News facebook page. One randomly selected winner will receive $300 worth of Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets. One randomly selected winner could also win the grand prize of $500 dollars in electronic store gift cars. But, you've got to watch GMJ for your chance to win.
Watch GMJ for your chance to win to the XTREME from Florida Lottery
You could win $300 worth of scratch-off tickets