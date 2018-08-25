The funeral for Clay County Deputy Zirbel has completed. First Coast News will be publishing several raw videos from the ceremony on our website.

End of Watch Call

21-gun salute

Taps performance

Bagpipes and flyover

Deputy Zirbel was killed in an on-duty accident while he was on his motorcycle. He leaves behind a wife and 8-year-old son.

