This article is from our news partners, the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Construction to revamp Friendship Fountain is expected to start next March and last about a year, Downtown Investment Authority CEO Lori Boyer told the DIA board Wednesday before presenting a video that showcased the new design.

Click here if you don't see the video.

Upgrades focus on lighting, water jets and speakers. The park will also see new amenities, including a wedding garden, pirate ship-themed play area, a picnic area and a restroom building. The project will create a "'Bellagio' style look and feel," according to Boyer's presentation.

The redesign of the fountain removes the exterior wall, allowing visitors to put their hands in the water, Boyer noted. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services has been working on the design for years, Boyer said.