Watch: Clay County officials host news conference ahead of Hurricane Eta

Clay County officials will be holding a news conference Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Eta.

Emergency Management Director John Ward and Clay District Schools Superintendent David Broskie will speak at 2 p.m. at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center, located at 2519 SR 16 West, Green Cove Springs.

Tropical Storm Eta is predicted to impact Clay County with possible tropical-storm-force winds or wind gusts, and heavy bands of rain beginning at 10 a.m. and the most significant impact predicted around 2 p.m.