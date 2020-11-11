Watch: Clay County officials host news conference ahead of Hurricane Eta

Clay County officials will be holding a news conference Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Eta.
Emergency Management Director John Ward and Clay District Schools Superintendent David Broskie will speak at 2 p.m. at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center, located at 2519 SR 16 West, Green Cove Springs.
WATCH LIVE HERE:
Tropical Storm Eta is predicted to impact Clay County with possible tropical-storm-force winds or wind gusts, and heavy bands of rain beginning at 10 a.m. and the most significant impact predicted around 2 p.m.
The county says St Johns River and Black Creek could experience minor flooding during periods of high tide and some urban flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
