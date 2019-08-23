Football is back and with it comes a Jacksonville tradition. The annual Florida-Georgia football game, also known as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be joined by representatives from SMG and JTA on Friday to host a news conference to share "exciting news about the 2019 Florida-Georgia football game".

The news conference will kick off at 10 a.m. and you catch watch it LIVE right here.

The City of Jacksonville says that since the game was first hosted in Jacksonville in 1933, the average economic impact has been more than $30 million.

The City says that 2019 Florida-Georgia game will be held on Nov. 2 at TIAA Bank Field.