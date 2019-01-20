Downtown Jacksonville's old City Hall annex building was imploded Sunday morning.

The nearly 60-year-old building came down successfully, changing Jacksonville's skyline forever. 

Background on the old City Hall Annex building:  

  • Height: 210 feet (around 15 stories tall)
  • Opened 1960
  • Mayor offices used to be on 14th floor
  • City Council Chambers used to be on 15th floor

Significant work done inside the building: 

  • 1960s: City consolidation
  • Late 1980s: End of tolls in Jacksonville
  • Early 1990s: Helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville
  • Late 1990s: Most operations moved out to the current city hall building
  • The building served 7 mayoral administrations

