Downtown Jacksonville's old City Hall annex building was imploded Sunday morning.

The nearly 60-year-old building came down successfully, changing Jacksonville's skyline forever.

Road closures:

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office urges you to follow their Twitter page for updates on road closures and openings throughout the day Sunday.

Background on the old City Hall Annex building:

Height: 210 feet (around 15 stories tall)

Opened 1960

Mayor offices used to be on 14th floor

City Council Chambers used to be on 15th floor

Significant work done inside the building:

1960s: City consolidation

Late 1980s: End of tolls in Jacksonville

Early 1990s: Helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville

Late 1990s: Most operations moved out to the current city hall building

The building served 7 mayoral administrations

