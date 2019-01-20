Downtown Jacksonville's old City Hall annex building was imploded Sunday morning.
The nearly 60-year-old building came down successfully, changing Jacksonville's skyline forever.
Road closures:
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office urges you to follow their Twitter page for updates on road closures and openings throughout the day Sunday.
Background on the old City Hall Annex building:
- Height: 210 feet (around 15 stories tall)
- Opened 1960
- Mayor offices used to be on 14th floor
- City Council Chambers used to be on 15th floor
Significant work done inside the building:
- 1960s: City consolidation
- Late 1980s: End of tolls in Jacksonville
- Early 1990s: Helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville
- Late 1990s: Most operations moved out to the current city hall building
- The building served 7 mayoral administrations
