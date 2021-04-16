The Mercy Seat

All 12 jurors agreed Russell Tillis deserved death, but 3 voted for life. Why a new approach to death penalty trials may have made the difference.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — She said it so often, some eye-rolling could be seen in the courtroom.

“Death is never required,” Allison Miller told jurors. “Not in this case, not in the worst case you can imagine.”

She repeated it again and again, to most if not quite all of the 60 jurors questioned over two days in the capital murder trial of Russell Tillis. She said it despite the fact that this likely was the worst case some of them could imagine – a man accused of chaining captive females, raping and murdering them, and dismembering them in his garage with a Sawzall.

Then bragging about it to a fellow inmate.

“I killed the b****,” he said of one woman who was beaten so badly in his Southside home her facial bones were shattered. “Torture yeah,” Tillis said on the recorded wire. “He breaks her fucking cheekbone, and breaks her nose and some of her teeth out, and he beat the dog shit out of her.”

He added, “I cut her up and took her down the street.”

The murder Tillis was charged with stemmed from the dismembered remains of 30-year-old Joni Gunter, found buried in four shallow pits in Tillis’ backyard in 2015. But jurors heard about, and from multiple victims with similar stories of violence and rape spanning three decades.

For his attorneys, asking jurors for mercy was a tall order. But their strategy involved a new approach to trying capital cases -- of which Miller is a recognized master.

It’s known as the Colorado Method – an approach to voir dire that is as much about jury education as selection. The strategy dictates choosing jurors in capital trials based solely on their death penalty views. Jurors are encouraged to share their views without judgment, assured: “there are no right or wrong answers.” It suggests asking jurors to consider “hypothetical” cases similar to the one at hand in which the facts are without dispute.

“He planned it, meant to do it, and did it,” Miller posited more than once. “Is death the only appropriate penalty?”

When potential jurors equivocated, she pressed. “If they are convicted of dismembering a dead human body, would death be the only appropriate penalty?” More often than not, the answer was yes.

The method also uses voir dire as an opportunity to explain the rights and responsibilities of jurors. Miller repeatedly told potential jurors that the choice between life or death was not something dictated by the court or even the evidence, but was instead a personal moral decision. She made each pledge not to bully or be bullied by others during deliberations.

“You are not going to bully or badger anyone?” she asked one. “Of course not,” he responded. “And you are going to step in if you see anyone bully someone?” “Yes.”

Finally, Miller invited jurors to consider mitigating evidence broadly subjective. “It can be mental illness. It can be a glimpse between the defendant and his mom, or your own personal sense of mercy. It has to do with your brain, but also your heart and gut and feelings.”

In the end, jurors unanimously agreed that four of five aggravating factors existed, though just one is required for a death sentence. All 12 jurors found the statutory aggravators outweighed any mitigating circumstances, and all found evidence sufficient to warrant a sentence of death. But only a single vote for life compels a life sentence, and Tillis got three.

Tillis’ defense team declined to comment following the verdict. Since no jurors have spoken publicly, it’s not clear if the defense strategy was what made the difference. Tillis at times said he wanted the death penalty, or at least didn’t care, so it’s possible the three “life” votes simply aimed to deny his wish.