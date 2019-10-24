JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s officially a city landmark. It’s also off-limits to the public, and with Halloween coming, a preservation group – along with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office – is warning the curious and the creepy-minded to stay away from the Annie Lytle School property on Chelsea Street.

“Every year, Halloween picks it up, and this year seems to be worse than most years,” Paul Bremer of the Annie Lytle Preservation Group said.

His organization of about a dozen people has been holding sentinel over the originally-named Jacksonville Public School Number Four for about 10 years.

“The myths that something bad happened in the school, therefore it’s haunted, is a bunch of nonsense,” Bremer said, speaking of how ghostly legends have drawn trespassers and vandals, as well as ghost hunters to the property for years. “There’s a myth out there that the boiler blew up and killed some kids. The boiler’s still there in the basement, it’s too big to move. If it had blown up it would have blown the school apart.”

Although the property is technically vacant and even condemned, the ALPG bristles at the word “abandoned,” and says it has firm backing from police in keeping unauthorized individuals off what is now private property.

“JSO responds to us very quickly, they know we’re serious,” he cautioned, adding that the building is under surveillance around the clock.

Bremer says the present-day structure, erected in 1917, was built to replace a wooden schoolhouse that had stood since the late 1800s. Its use ended, he says, about 1975 after it had been renamed in honor of Annie Lytle, a principal, in about 1950.

“This is a Greek temple portico," he said. "The inside has incredible detail in it. And this is a fireproof school. It is all masonry, concrete. The roof is concrete, the floors in-between are concrete.”

On one hand, Bremer acknowledges that the building is dilapidated, but mostly in the context of what his group has done to care for it, including removal of tons of debris, one wheelbarrow at a time.

“The group has cleaned up a lot of the inside and painted out the graffiti and stuff like that,” he said.

Bremer also said he understands the allure to the curious.

“A few years ago, we had a family of barn owls move into the school, and they made some funny noises and hisses and clicks and stuff like that,” he recalled with a wry smile. “So some of the myths may have come from that."

But he has zero-tolerance for those who yield to that temptation.

“Number one, it’s a dangerous structure,” he reasoned. But while he denies the presence of anything that would satisfy ghost hunters, he cautioned that trespassing on the property is a decision that will haunt anyone who does so.

“If you go in it you’re going to get arrested,” he assured. “If you get arrested and charged, you have a criminal history that’s going to follow you for the rest of your life.”

The ALPG not only monitors the property but also cuts the grass, tends to flowerbeds whose colors belie the building’s dormancy, and even keeps a flag flying on a pole ironically positioned between the structure and the more modern elevated ramps of Interstate-95, just feet away. Bremer says the efforts are not a collective fixation on the past, but a nod to its anticipated future.

“The easiest future plan would be to turn it back into a school,” he said. Bremer added that there are requests for proposal pending, that could see the Annie Lytle School reincarnated within about a year – even if not in the form of an educational facility.

Until then, his message is as terse as the one on the myriad placards adorning the fence around the perimeter: “Keep Out.”

“We had eight or nine people arrested just this past weekend," he said. "The closer we get to Halloween, the more people want to come over and get thrills.”