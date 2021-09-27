Ware County students instructed to return to the classroom full time

Previously, students in the county were attending school in person two days a week, with three days of at-home learning due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the Ware County Board of Education elected to return to a full instructional schedule beginning this week.

Previously, students in the county were attending school in person two days a week, with three days of at-home learning due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and surrounding area.

The district says Monday's decision to return to the classroom full time was made due to a "decrease in the number of active COVID cases impacting the school system and the desire to get students back in school."

Although the district says it anticipated staying on a hybrid schedule through Oct. 7, all students enrolled in face-to-face instruction will return to school on Wednesday, with the final day of hybrid instruction being Tuesday.