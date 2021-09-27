Ware County students instructed to return to the classroom full time

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — (The video above is from a previous story)
On Monday, the Ware County Board of Education elected to return to a full instructional schedule beginning this week.
Previously, students in the county were attending school in person two days a week, with three days of at-home learning due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and surrounding area.
The district says Monday's decision to return to the classroom full time was made due to a "decrease in the number of active COVID cases impacting the school system and the desire to get students back in school."
Although the district says it anticipated staying on a hybrid schedule through Oct. 7, all students enrolled in face-to-face instruction will return to school on Wednesday, with the final day of hybrid instruction being Tuesday.
Masks will continue to be required on Ware County Schools buses and are highly encouraged in all facilities throughout the district.
