Ware County deputies grieving death of Sheriff Randy Royal

The sheriff's office says Royal's death was neither job-related nor related to COVID-19.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia law enforcement community is mourning the loss of Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The Ware County Sheriff's Office confirmed Royal's death to First Coast News Wednesday. His death was neither job-related nor related to COVID-19, according to Ware County Sheriff Lt. Ray.

Royal became the sheriff of Ware County in 2009, winning his third reelection in 2020.

On the Ware County Sheriff's Office website, Royal wrote the following message for his community:

"It is a distinct honor to serve the citizens of Ware County. I am exceptionally proud of the fine men and women of the Sheriff's Office who strive each day to keep the peace. They risk their lives each day to ensure the safety of our community.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation and deepest gratitude for the privilege to serve as Sheriff of Ware County. It is my belief that the Sheriff's Office should be operated with a common sense approach to the needs of its citizens.

I am committed to providing efficient, effective, and professional service to the citizens of Waycross and Ware County."