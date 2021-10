The school district said the bus driver shortage is part of the reason for the early dismissal.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Ware County School System will dismiss early Friday due to a bus shortage driver and the upcoming football game against Veterans High School.

Schools will dismiss at the following times, according to the district:

Daffodil Pre-K will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

Elementary schools and Harrell Learning Center will dismiss at noon

High school will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Middle schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.