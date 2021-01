All athletic events, practices and extracurricular activities scheduled for Jan. 4-10 have been canceled.

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Ware County Schools has pushed back its reopening date to Monday, Jan. 11 for students to return to school from winter break.

The district announced on Facebook that the change was made "out of an abundance of caution" after being in contact with local health officials and monitoring COVID-19 cases.