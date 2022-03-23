Ware County School's cancel extracurricular activities due to severe weather

The strongest impact on the area is expected between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. which might cause delays when dismissing students.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ware County School System issued a 'call-out' to families on Wednesday morning about potential impacts of incoming weather.

School officials said they have been in contact with the National Weather Service as well as local emergency management.

The strongest impact on the area is expected between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. which might cause delays when dismissing students, according to the statement. Parents are allowed to check their students out early.