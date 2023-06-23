Ware County Fire Rescue mourns loss of firefighter

"Bobby Blue Smith, 24, of Waycross died Thursday June 22, 2023 in Ware County. He was born in Waycross on July 12, 1998 to Bobby Green Smith and Crystal Blue Freeman. Blue had made Ware and Pierce County his home for his entire life. He was a 2017 graduate of Pierce County High School. Blue was a dedicated firefighter for the Ware County Fire Department. He also took great joy in working for Kenny Hodges and Hodges Plumbing, and for Chris Walker and Walker's Lawn Care. A humble follower of Christ, Blue was a light in his community, who loved people and uplifted each and everyone he came in contact with. He loved to fish, hunt and ride buggies, especially at Fat Daddy's ATV Park. More than anything, he loved his family and cherished the quality time he was able to spend with them. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bobby Smith and Virginia Hickox."