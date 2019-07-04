Sunglasses and eyeglasses manufacturer Warby Parker is headed to the St. Johns Town Center, according to a permit application under city review.

JAND Inc., which operates as Warby Parker, is seeking a permit for a build-out of a store at 4712 River City Drive. The cost of the build-out is estimated to be $300,000, according to the permit application.

The retailer plans to go into a roughly 1,400-square-foot space.

Warby Parker has four stores in Florida, including two in Miami, one in Tampa and one in Boca Raton.

Click here to read the full article from our partners at the Jacksonville Business Journal.