JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The controversy surrounding JEA has now moved from talks of privatization to the talk surrounding the utility's interim CEO Aaron Zahn.

Zahn told First Coast News he fully intends to pursue the position as CEO permanently, despite being a newcomer to the company.

On Wednesday, First Coast News obtained new legislation filed by City Councilman Garrett Dennis urging Zahn to take a step back from thinking that far ahead. In fact, he asks Zahn to not apply for the permanent position altogether.

Dennis also asks the JEA Board to not consider Zahn as a candidate.

He says the resolution is a follow-up to his personal conversation with Zahn, during which he says he conveyed that, "he is not the right person to lead Jacksonville's largest asset."

Dennis tells First Coast News, "It is unfortunate that cronyism and personal friendships played a role in Mr. Zahn becoming interim CEO in favor of a uniquely and exceptionally qualified internal candidate, one who does not fit well in the boys club. She is missing a "Y" chromosome."

In response to the legislation, Brian Hughes, the Chief of Staff for Mayor Lenny Curry, sent First Coast News this statement:

“A unanimous decision of JEA's board determined Aaron Zahn should serve as the interim CEO and is eligible as a candidate for a permanent appointment if he chooses to seek the job. We don't believe politicians should meddle with or dictate to the board the path they take. The Council Member has voiced the same concern, yet this move is clearly intended to inject politics into this important decision. It's hard to imagine thoughtful Council Members who genuinely want what's best for our community would be persuaded to agree with such blatant hypocrisy.”

Dennis reached out after seeing Hughes' statement and told First Coast News, "As for the Mayor's comments through Brian Hughes, he should have taken his own advice before seeing that his friend was chosen."

First Coast News reached out to Zahn for a comment.

In an interview, Zahn said he believed he was the best person for the job.

VIEW FULL LEGISLATION BY CLICKING HERE.

