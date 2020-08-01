A man who reportedly posted a GIF in response to his "most wanted" poster featured on the Flagler County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page was arrested in Washington D.C., deputies said.

On Aug. 2, 2019, deputies posted an episode of "Fugitive Friday Bingo," featuring a photo of Steven Victor Young, 33. The post said there were several warrants out for Young, including possession of forged bills, having possession of forging instruments and failure to appear for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Aug. 20, 2019, Young allegedly responded to the post with a GIF of Homer Simpson standing in the kitchen asking "Waldo, where are you?" with Waldo right behind him.

In response, deputies replied to Young and told him to turn himself in, but he did not, they said.

Facebook

After, deputies reached out to agencies in Washington D.C. where they believed Young was residing.

On Jan. 7, Young was arrested at his mother's home in Washington D.C. and is expected to be extradited to Flagler County. He is also being held without bond.

“Taunting us on Facebook is only going to put you more in the spotlight than you already were,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We didn’t find Waldo, but we did find Steven Young and ... he will face the charges against him. Let this be a lesson to other fugitives that we will never give up looking for you, so turn yourself in. You are only delaying the inevitable.”