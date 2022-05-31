Wanna make $1600 and quit smoking? Tom does

A clinical trial is now accepting smokers in the Jacksonville area. You'd get paid to participate over a six-week period. Tom Lay of St. Augustine has signed up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tom Lay says his family is "always" bugging him to quit smoking.

So now, he says, "I'm going to give it the ol' college try."

Lay, age 62, has joined a clinical research trial for a stop-smoking drug called Cytisinicline. According to researcher Dr. Mitchell Rothstein, it's already been used in Western Europe for 40 years.

Lay says he's tried to quit before, but it's extremely difficult, "the hardest habit I've ever had to quit." Now, with heart disease in his family, he welcomes an opportunity to try something different.

Dr. Rothstein says the trial is a Phase 3 trial, meaning, depending on the outcome, the next step would be to get FDA approval.

"It could be the biggest breakthrough in medicine we've seen in years," Dr. Rothstein says.

Lay, like all trial participants, does not know if he's taking the actual drug or a placebo. The idea is to protect the purity of the scientific research. Dr. Rothstein says participants should know the drug has no known significant side effects.

The drug, he says, works to block nicotine receptors in the brain.

According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, "Cigarette smoking remains the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States...accounting for 1 in 5 deaths."

The clinical trial is happening around the country, with one research site on University Blvd in Jacksonville.

It's called the Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research.

First Coast News asked some questions you may be wondering about when it comes to this trial:

Q1. How many weeks would a participant be in the trial?

A1. The trial is for 6-months. Participants will receive smoking cessation counseling for that entire time and will receive the treatment being studied or placebo for the first three months.

Q2. How many slots are still available? Any estimate how long someone has to make up his mind to sign up?

A2. There are still spots available in Jacksonville -- but the study is enrolling across the US -- and there is a limited number of spots available.

Q3. How many people are signed up in Jax?

A3. N/A

Q4. Do you get the $1,600 at the end, or when do you get paid?

A4. Participants will be compensated monthly for their visits. If they complete the study, the total compensation will total $1600.

Q5. What happens each time you go to the clinical center? And do you need to go in person 16 times?

A5. During the initial visit, potential participants will be screened to ensure they meet eligibility requirements. Following that, they will come in weekly while on treatment, so we can monitor their progress with quitting, their general health, and record any side effects they may be experiencing.

Q6. Anything else people need to know? Can we disclose a vaping trial is in the works?

A6. The medication being studied was recently tested in another Phase 3 trial – appropriately called ORCA-2 – that included over 800 smokers in the US. The study showed that cytisinicline, the treatment we are evaluating in ORCA-3, was 6-8x more effective than placebo in aiding people to quit smoking and the side effects were very minimal. This new trial we are conducting has the potential to help bring a new treatment to smokers throughout the US if we are successful. It is very important that we get as many smokers to quit, given the negative health consequences of smoking.

Lay says he will remain optimistic the new drug could help him, if it's approved. He talks about his days earning MVP as a basketball player for a regional college connected with Ohio State.

Despite his natural athletic talent, he worries now how smoking could reduce his enjoyment of his retirement years.

If you would like more information about the clinical trial, called ORCA-3, the number to call is 904-730-0166. You can also visit encoredocs.com