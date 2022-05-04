Florida suing Walgreens for its role in opioid crisis

The trial will take place in Pasco County Circuit Court.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Florida is taking Walgreens to court over its role in the opioid crisis, state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.

The trial is set to begin April 5 with jury selection, with opening statements expected to follow around April 11, according to a release. The case will unfold in the Pasco County Circuit Court in front of Judge Kimberly Sharpe Byrd.

The point of the trial is to hold Walgreens "accountable for its role in helping create and fuel the deadly opioid crisis devastating Florida families and draining taxpayer-funded resources," Moody's office stated in part.

Moody said Florida has already collected more than $3 billion from other pharmaceutical companies over the course of its "historic" opioid litigation.

"I am encouraged that all the other defendants in our historic opioid litigation stepped up, and we are recovering more than $3 billion to help Florida address the devastation caused by the opioid epidemic," Moody said in a statement. "It’s time for Walgreens to face accountability for their part in fueling the opioid crisis, and my team is prepared to vigorously try our strong case against them."

According to the attorney general's office, Florida will highlight evidence of Walgreens' distribution of opioids across the state. One particular highlight states, “a Walgreens drug distribution center sold 2.2 million tablets to a single Walgreens’ pharmacy in tiny Hudson, a roughly six-month supply for each of its 12,000 residents... In some cases, Walgreens increased orders as much as 600% in the space of just two years, including, for example, supplying a town of 3,000 with 285,800 orders of oxycodone in a one-month period.”

The opioid epidemic has been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the past two decades, counting those from prescription painkillers such as OxyContin and generic oxycodone as well as illicit drugs such as heroin and illegally produced fentanyl.

In the 2010s, state and local governments filed thousands of lawsuits against companies that make and distribute the drugs seeking to hold them accountable. A handful of cases have gone to trial, but many more have been settled, particularly over the last year.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a tentative nationwide deal that includes $6 billion in cash from members of the Sackler family who own the company; drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson have finalized settlements totaling $26 billion.

At the end of March, Moody announced the CVS drug store company and pharmaceutical companies will pay Florida a combined $860 million as part of the settlement of an opioid epidemic case.

Other drugmakers, including CVS, Teva and Endo, have been settling state-by-state as they did in Florida.

In all, settlements, civil and criminal penalties since 2007 have totaled over $45 billion, according to an Associated Press tally.