Wal-Mart, Sam's Club to sell at-home coronavirus tests online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We can work at home, go to school from home, and even socialize virtually while at home. Now you can take a COVID-19 test there as well.

Wait times to get an in-person coronavirus test are normally less than 15 minutes here on the First Coast, and now people can test themselves at home.

“The more knowledge we have about the prevalence of the disease, the better prepared we are to work against it," said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom with Baptist Health.

That’s why Dr. Ransom feels mostly positive about at-home coronavirus tests.

“From the perspective of testing, what we can do, what we can accomplish and the different mechanisms that we can get that done with, it’s important," Ransom said. "It really is.”

Dr. Ransom says the COVID-19 tests you do in your home are fairly accurate, but there is one thing you should watch out for.

“As with any type of test, there can be false positives and false negatives," Ransom said. "If a test is positive, it’s very likely that result is correct. There’s less likelihood if the test is negative.”

You’ll have to take an online health assessment to get a doctor’s order for the test. Then Wal-Mart or Sam’s Club will ship the test kit to your home. You’ll swab your nose and send it back. Tests start at $99.

“If they’re concerned that they may have COVID, an at-home test may certainly be the solution for them, but they should also be checking in with their doctor," Ransom said.

You should receive your results in one to two days after the lab gets your test.