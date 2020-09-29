'Wake Up Everybody:' Four Jacksonville city councilors initiate voter registration in their districts

City leaders launched the "Wake Up Everybody" campaign to not only get the vote out but to encourage residents to complete the 2020 census.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — We're weeks away from the November elections and Jacksonville City Council leaders are making a joint effort to end voter apathy in their respective districts.

The three-day event began Monday in the city council districts of Reginald Gaffney (7), Ju'Coby Pittman (8), Garrett Dennis (9) and Brenda Priestly Jackson(10.)

"We are going to vote and we want our constituents to vote," said Pittman.

They've launched the "Wake Up Everybody" campaign to not only get the vote out but to encourage residents to complete the 2020 census.

Pittman said the participation has been less than 50 percent.

"We need to be counted," said Pittman. "We just want our residents to step up."

They plan to navigate every street in their districts in an old fashioned caravan while communicating their message of urgency.

"We need folks to get out and register before Oct. 4," she said.

She said residents also need to be educated on the importance of completing the census. She said it impacts future allocations and resources to their districts which have been struggling with a number of disparities.

"If you do not fill out the census," Pittman said, "you can't complain about your schools, about the roadways or amenities that are in your community."

Most of the registered voters in their districts are Democrats.

District 7

42,951 registered voters (27,138 Democrats, 7,557 Republicans)

District 8

43,161 registered voters (28,587 Democrats, 7,759 Republicans)

District 9

38,943 registered voters (23,863 Democrats, 6,779 Republicans)

District 10

43,379 registered voters (27,079 Democrats, 8153 Republicans)

The year 2020 will be remembered for the protests in the streets and the call for social justice.

Pittman said if those who walked the streets don't take their soles to the polls, their effort would have been in vain.

"People feel their vote don't count but that is not true," said Pittman. "We need folks to get out and vote it is their civic duty."

Pittman said they have work to do.

"Everybody is talking about the elections and this is a call for action," she said.