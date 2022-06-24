VyStar says online banking, mobile app are now working

The problems with online banking come after a planned outage in mid-May lasted longer than the credit union anticipated as it worked to unveil a new website.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

Both online banking and the VyStar Mobile App are now working, according to a statement from the credit union Friday.

VyStar Credit Union says it has re-launched its mobile app, which is designed for phones. Members may now download the updated mobile app from the App Store and Google Play Store and log in using their phone.

"To ensure that members have the latest version, they need to remove the old app (white icon) and either download or update the new VyStar app (blue icon) from the App Store," said the company in a statement.

To learn more about the new platform and its current capabilities, members can view Online & Mobile Banking how-to videos or review frequently asked questions by visiting the Online & Mobile Banking FAQ page.

The problems with online banking come after a planned outage in mid-May lasted longer than the credit union anticipated as it worked to unveil a new website and mobile app.

Last month, a Vystar representative said online banking had returned for customers while the mobile app was still offline.