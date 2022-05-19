'It's very frustrating:' Vystar customer fed up with continued online banking issues

Vystar customer fed up with continued online banking issues after the mobile and online banking services for the credit union have been down for 6 days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Imagine not knowing how much money you have for nearly a week.

Vystar Credit Union's online banking service has been down since Friday, May 13 and customers are angry.

"Can you imagine not being able to see your money for a whole week?"

That's exactly the scenario that Sandra Silvers and thousands of other Vystar customers are in after Vystar's online and mobile banking system went down.

"It's very frustrating," says Silvers. "You want to believe your money's safe because they're a reputable institution, but when you can't get anyone on the phone, and you can't get the internet to work you wonder if your money is still safe."

Vystar says that in-person banking is still possible, and Silvers does have those means, but not everyone can go to a branch easily.

"My mother's in a wheelchair, she can't go to a branch," says Silvers, "what are you supposed to do, depend on the system? I don't know who's running it, but they need to be fired."

Silvers has been a Vystar customer for more than 20 years. She does her personal and business banking with the Credit Union, but her patience is wearing thin.

"I hate to not give people a second chance because that's just who I am and Vystar has been good to us over the years," says Silvers, "however they need to step forward, get this thing fixed and they need to make it right."