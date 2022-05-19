'Unforeseen challenges:' VyStar issues statement on Day 6 of online, mobile banking issues

Online and mobile banking unavailable. Online transfers made since May 15th delayed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — VyStar Credit Union's online and mobile bank system went down Friday and was still not working for members as of Thursday afternoon.

VyStar said in a statement that the outage, which was supposed to end Sunday, is due to technical issues with changes to its system and assured members that their information has not been compromised.

On Thursday, Joel Swanson, Vystar Credit Union's Chief Member experience officer said testing and preparation was done to prevent issues like this but 'unfortunately, real world behavior presented unforeseen challenges.'

"As much as we would like to quickly present members with a new online banking experience, we need to first ensure the platform accurately reflects the data in our core systems," said Swanson. "We are exploring every option and leaving no stone unturned to bring you the online access you need in the fastest way possible."

Swanson says the leadership team at Vystar is working as quickly as possible to bring a new banking platform online. The company is also waiving Vystar fees for members during this timeframe.

