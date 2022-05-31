Vystar customer still dealing with issues after bank said online platforms were working

“I don’t want to move our accounts… but there’s so much I can’t do or have a comfort level with, with everything being down"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Vystar Credit Union customers still can’t access banking information.

An out-of-state customer tells First Coast News she waited hours to log into her online account, but still couldn't get in.

“This can’t continue through the month, it just can’t," Noel Williams, a customer since 1984, said.

The problems come after a planned outage in mid-May lasted longer than the credit union anticipated as it worked to unveil a new website and mobile app.

On Friday, a Vystar representative said online banking has returned for customers while the mobile app is still offline.

An online waiting room to log into the online banking had over 4,000 customers in line Tuesday morning. After nine minutes of waiting, instead of a log-in screen, a message appeared saying systems were loading.

Williams says she faced a similar message.

“It just would spin in the middle of the screen, and then at the top, it would say page not found.”

Williams said she went to an ATM, deposited two checks, and tried to check her account. When she requested the savings balance, the receipt said, "Account Not Found".

That’s when she decided to start a virtual chat with a representative, but after two hours of trying...

“Eventually, that browser that I was talking to her in timed out so I lost contact and my frustration level was very high," Williams said.

Living out of state, there is no bank location Williams can go to.

We reached out to Vystar for an update on the outage, they were unable to provide one at this time. In information sent Friday, they warn of long wait time, and encourage customers to refresh and try again.

For Williams, not knowing how much money is in her account is unacceptable.

“I don’t want to move our accounts… but there’s so much I can’t do or have a comfort level with, with everything being down," Williams said.