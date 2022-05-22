VyStar Credit Union's website and app are still offline. Here's what we know.

Customers can still only access their account via ATM or in-person. Select branches are open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A planned outage on VyStar Credit Union's online and mobile banking platforms has now gone on a week longer than promised.

The outage, which was announced last Friday (May 15) was promised to end last Sunday (May 17). But as of May 22, the outage continues.

Though VyStar is normally closed on Sunday, select branches across Florida will be open on Sunday, May 22, from 1:00 p.m. You can find a location near you here.

Here's what we know: