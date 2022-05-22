VyStar Credit Union's website and app are still offline. Here's what we know.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A planned outage on VyStar Credit Union's online and mobile banking platforms has now gone on a week longer than promised.
The outage, which was announced last Friday (May 15) was promised to end last Sunday (May 17). But as of May 22, the outage continues.
Though VyStar is normally closed on Sunday, select branches across Florida will be open on Sunday, May 22, from 1:00 p.m. You can find a location near you here.
Here's what we know:
- VyStar has not predicted a date that the outage will end at this time. Mobile banking and online platforms are not accessible.
- VyStar customers can access their accounts in-person, over the phone at 904-777-6000 or 800-445-6289 or at an ATM.
- Customers can also connect with VyStar representatives on Facebook or at vystarcu.org/contact-us.
- Though viewers have reported ATM malfunctions to First Coast News, VyStar told us that all ATMs are currently operational. You can find an ATM near you by clicking here.
- VyStar is waiving and refunding fees during this outage, including for Non-Sufficient Funds (NSF), Overdraft and Courtesy Pay, Consumer and Commercial Loans, according to Swanson.
- Joel Swanson, VyStar'schief member experience officer, says that the outage is "definitely" not due to a cyberattack or ransomware.
- Direct deposits should be impacted and any delays that were occurring before should be resolved.
- VyStar says you cannot use Zelle to access your funds at this time, but this feature will be available once the new Online & Mobile Banking platform is live.