Vystar Credit Union says website difficulties not a result of cyber attack

Funds and data are safe, a representative said.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — VyStar Credit Union's online and mobile bank system went down on Friday and was still not working for members as of Wednesday afternoon.

Vystar said in a statement that the outage, which was supposed to end Sunday, is due to technical issues with changes to its system and assured members that their information has not been compromised.

Please see the statement from VyStar below:

The VyStar Credit Union team continues to work around the clock to address issues with the conversion to our new Online & Mobile Banking platform. We have taken the platform offline to address these issues. Members are able to conduct business in our branches, by calling the Contact Center, utilizing Magic*Touch, and all cards, ATMs, checking accounts, direct deposits, and other core functions continue to operate and are fully functional.

We want to assure our members that all funds and personal data remain safe, secure and accurate in our core system. This outage is not due to a ransomware or cyber attack.