VyStar Credit Union customers reporting balances, transactions not showing up as app, online problems persist

Online & Mobile Banking is currently unavailable. Our teams are working as fast as we can to resolve the issues. We will provide an update as soon as the system is fully online again. We apologize for the longer-than-expected delays & continued impact on you, our valued members.

Our Teams worked overnight to increase stability and have made progress. VyStarcu.org is online; however you may experience occasional slowness and/or sign in issues. There are some reports that loan balances and some transactions are not showing up online for some members. Rest assured that all your balance and transaction information is safe and accurate on our core systems and can be accessed via Magic Touch, ATMs, call center and branches. We can confirm that all scheduled payments are also being paid as planned. Our mobile banking app is still not ready to use. If you need support, you can connect with a VyStar representative via VyChat at vystarcu.org or our Contact Center at 904-777-6000 or 800-445-6289. You can also visit any of our branches and continue to use our ATMs.