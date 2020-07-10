Voting rights group gives nearly $180,000 to Duval County Clerk of Courts to pay off ex-felons' fines so they can vote

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said it has raised more than $20 million dollars to pay the fines and fees ex-felons owe so they can vote in November.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group on a mission to pay off the fines and fees former felons in Florida owe so they can vote in the November election made a sizeable payment to the Duval County Clerk of Courts.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition made a series of four payments last week to pay down the balance of numerous felony cases, according to Brian Corrigan, a spokesman for the Duval County Clerk of Courts. Corrigan said the coalition's payments totaled just shy of $179,000.

While Floridians approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to allow ex-felons the right to vote, earlier this year the Florida Supreme Court affirmed that in order to vote every part of the sentence must be completed – including paying fines and fees associated with the felony case.

In late September FRRC announced it had raised more than $20 million in donations from 44,000 individuals across the country to help former felons regain the right to vote. Donors, according to the coalition, included celebrities like John Legend, LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Steven Spielberg.