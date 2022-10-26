Voters react to map proposals as Jacksonville city council redraws district map

While nothing has been finalized, some voters in Jacksonville could see their voting district change depending on what map they are looking at.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lines on a map could change the balance of power in Jacksonville for a decade.

The Jacksonville City Council is redrawing district maps after a federal judge shot down their first attempt, calling it racially segregated. Now an advocacy group has submitted its own map for consideration.

It’s all a little confusing, as some voters in Jacksonville will fall under different voting district depending on what map they are looking at. And while nothing has been finalized, Mary Dennis who works to educate voters, fears that could discourage some people



“Maybe we do need a change but at the same time we don’t need such a drastic change. People are already confused about voting, and they don’t want to go out to vote," said Mary Dennis, a voter in District 9.

The ACLU says it’s map not only meets all the federal requirements but would benefit the city as a whole.

The group is suing the city over the maps it approved earlier this year, which they say diminish black voting power.

Voter Essey Howard believes the ACLU map will ensure the black vote is represented, but he’s worried on the impact this will have on candidates.



"It’s just the city council seats that I'm concerned about because we’re going to have another candidate that can get out and expand," said Essey Howard, a voter in District 7.

The deadline for city council to submit new maps is Nov. 8.

A town hall meeting on the maps is scheduled on Nov. 3, in the council chamber, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.