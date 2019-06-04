JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marsy’s Law passed by an overwhelming majority of voters here in Florida. It originated in California and is intended to protect victims of crimes. It’s been in effect in Florida since March 29, and voters are feeling the impacts of the amendment.

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at their headquarters downtown in reference to a man found dead in a home in the Bunker Hill area on the Northside. JSO detectives were unable to give any additional information in compliance with Marcy’s Law.

In the same press conference, detectives asked the public for help. “We are asking anyone with information to contact JSO."

First Coast News sent a crew to the neighborhood and found the scene at a home near the corner of Pickett Street and Bunker Hill Boulevard. There, the crew found family members who identified the victim as 66-year-old Lucious Williams. His family said he was beaten to death.

"These laws that come up, they sound good but we have to do our due diligence and really look at the consequences of this law,” said AJ Jordan with Mad Dads Jacksonville Chapter.

Some attorneys said Marsy's Law conflicts the First Amendment, in an effort to protect victims of crime by excluding information that could identify the victim. It limits access to public records, changes court proceedings, and allows for locations of crimes to be redacted.

"That leaves Mad Dads in a predicament because we go to communities based on location, so if our group doesn’t know the locations, it would be hard for us to serve the communities,” said Jordan.

Marsy’s Law went into effect March 29, and since JSO released a statement saying in part, "Until legislation provides uniformity on how it should be handled, proper steps will be taken so we are in compliance with the amendment that guarantees the victim of any crime, and the victim's family, privacy so they can't be located or harassed."

"I think it becomes more and more important that the community speaks up,” Jordan said.

First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman, who is an associate board member at Crimestoppers, said the law is meant to give victims a voice in the judicial system.

Election-season campaign ads promoting the amendment said, “No criminal should have stronger rights than the victim.”

You have to give enough information out there to report to the public so people can get an idea.

"Oh I saw that event. I know that event. I know who did it,’” said Baughman.

Baughman said the law could be circumventing anonymous tippers. "Typically, they're going to give valuable information that's proven and passed back to authorities,” he said.

Since it's still new to Florida, agencies have the flexibility to choose for themselves what information warrants redaction.

Also, convicted criminals have new limitations in the appeals system, which might cause wrongful executions.

"Just think if people on death row and they only got 5 years to appeal and something goes wrong with the law, that could have grave consequences,” said Jordan.

JSO said they are still reviewing which information to release that would comply with the law. In the meantime, Williams family is hoping the public can help find his killer.