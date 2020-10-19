'Please be patient': St. Johns County expecting record turnout for early voting

St. Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes asks for patience on the first few days of early voting when she expects a record turnout of voters.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — More than 30,000 registered voters in St. Johns County have already cast their ballots this election and Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes believes a record number of people will participate in early voting.

"Please be patient," Oakes said ahead of the start of early voting.

Early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 19 and continues through Oct. 31. Those dates include Saturday, Oct. 24; Sunday, Oct. 25; and Saturday, Oct. 31.

Even if the line moves fast, you will have to wait outside. If you’ve received a vote-by-mail ballot but decided you’d rather vote in person, you can vote in person as long as you haven’t sent your ballot in yet.

You can also drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at the early voting location. There will be a drop box outside each location staffed by a poll worker.

Masks are encouraged for ALL #EarlyVoting locations in St. Johns County, but they are required for 8/10 locations. That’s because SOE Vicky Oakes says 8 locations are county-owned & there is a county mask ordinance in place. One of those being the Ponte Vedra Library. #GMJ pic.twitter.com/DFywxVPybJ — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) October 19, 2020

There are 10 locations for early voting in St. Johns County. That’s three more than previous years.

St. Johns Convention Center at World Golf Village

500S. Legacy Trail • St. Augustine, FL 32092

Shoppes of St Johns

(Old Earth Fare Location)

120 Shops Blvd • St Johns, FL 32259

Solomon Calhoun Community Center

1300 Duval St, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

1050 A1A N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

Supervisor of Elections Office

4455 Avenue A #101 • St. Augustine, FL. 32095

Julington Creek Annex - Conference Room

(St. Johns County Service Center)

725 Flora Branch Boulevard • Saint Johns, FL. 32259

P onte Vedra Branch Library

101 Library Boulevard • Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. 32082

Southeast Branch Library

6670 US 1 South • St. Augustine, FL. 32086

St. Augustine Beach City Hall

2200 A1A South • St. Augustine, FL. 32080

Hasting Branch Library

6195 S. Main Street • Hastings, FL. 32145

“My favorite part about early voting is there is no wrong place to go. That you can just pick a location that is most convenient for you and go and vote," Oakes explained.

She says there are a lot of elections and amendments to vote on in St. Johns County. Voters will be looking at a two page ballot and they’ll want to be prepared. Sample ballots are available online here.

“If voters are ready and prepared to vote, then that will help them cut down on the time they spend in our voting sites as well," Oakes said.

Voters will need a current and valid photo ID with your signature as well as an extra accessory this year: a mask.

Masks are encouraged at all locations, but Oakes explains they are required at 8 out of 10 locations because they are county-run facilities. There are signs on the doors about face coverings.

Oakes say poll workers can provide you a mask if you forget one. Poll workers will also be wearing masks as well as face shields.

Oakes says every location has cleaning supplies and will wipe down areas periodically throughout the day.