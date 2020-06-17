Volunteers search for missing Hawthorne man

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said volunteers from Search and Rescue of Central Florida helped search land near 54-year-old Franklin Cooper's home in Hawthorne.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the search for a missing man from Hawthorne who has not been seen since March.

The family of 54-year-old Franklin James Cooper said he was last seen March 20 near his home. Recently, volunteers from Search and Rescue of Central Florida helped search a vast underdeveloped area of land for Cooper, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said deputies posted information about Cooper's disappearance in April, hoping it would help him make contact with his family. He is known to frequent Daytona Beach, where he has a roommate.

On Feb. 8, the roommate from Daytona took Cooper to his Hawthorne home to stay for a few weeks, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said Cooper's home is surrounded by about 700 acres of dense woods and prairie, which is difficult to search due to underbrush.

The sheriff's office said in early March, family members noticed Cooper stopped posting on social media. One family member said Cooper placed a phone call on March 8, but his daughter could not find him through contacting his friends. All of his belongings were in his Hawthorne home, deputies said.

The Search and Rescue volunteers took 12 dogs to search the area for two days, but were unable to locate any of his belongings during the search.

Cooper did not have any reported medical concerns or mental illness, the sheriff's office said.