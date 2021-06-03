Volunteers needed for beach cleanup following 4th of July holiday

Volunteers will remove litter and debris along the shoreline and work to enhance the beauty and safety of Jacksonville’s beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Help keep Jacksonville beautiful this upcoming 4th of July holiday.

The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are partnering with the Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol for the annual July 5th Beaches Cleanup following Independence Day.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the locations listed below.

Volunteers will remove litter and debris along the shoreline and work to enhance the beauty and safety of Jacksonville’s beaches. The cleanups will only be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

Want to participate? You must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult. be sure to wear sturdy footwear, have sun protection, and bring drinking water.

Advance registration is not required. For more information, call Keep Jacksonville Beautiful at 904-255-8276.

Beaches Cleanup Locations:

Atlantic Boulevard at the ocean

Beach Boulevard at the ocean

Seagate/20th Avenue at the ocean