It's clear that the First Coast community hasn’t given up yet.

Dozens of people answered the call to volunteer, joining the search for missing firemen Brian McCluney and Justin Walker for the second day.

With current their biggest challenge, the search has expanded towards the Brunswick and Savannah area.



“It’s amazing," said volunteer David Paradis,"absolutely amazing." The community has really come together to help these guys.”



Tuesday’s search found nothing of use, but the volunteers say they’re still optimistic. Paradis says his optimism comes because he has a military background, too.



“Being prior military, we went through a lot back in the day, and these guys are out there and we still believe they’re out there,” Paradis said.



The same can be said for volunteer Ken Moncrief, a Vietnam veteran who specialized in search and rescue in the Navy as a rescue swimmer.



“I have a background in survival and I know it’s possible," Moncrief said, "Survival is a mindset, and these guys have the mindset that they could stick it out."



The support didn’t stop there, though. Volunteers who couldn’t drive a boat told us it was the least they could do to make sure the searchers didn’t go hungry. Over a hundred packed lunches were made, with handwritten notes of encouragement in each.

With the extra eyes, supplies, and expertise, the volunteers believe today could be the day McCluney and Walker will be brought home.



“I'm hopeful, and it just takes the right person to be able to spot them,” Moncrief said.



If you would like to donate to help the search volunteers, you can do so at JFRD.com.