After a Hastings woman was viciously attacked by two rottweilers Friday, a group of volunteers is transforming her home while she’s in the hospital.

First Coast News met Tammy Degolyer one day before her attack. Degolyer was receiving a new roof after she was featured in an On Your Side story.

One day after her interview, Degolyer was viciously attacked by two dogs and was left in life-threatening condition. Volunteers in contact with Degolyer said she is now in good condition and underwent plastic surgery Monday morning.

Volunteers are out on Degolyer’s property not only fixing her roof but giving her whole home’s exterior a makeover.

“We’ve pressure washed, siding work, some deck work,” said Matt Reiter, the project’s manager. “The mission is to facilitate all of the needs, and that’s a need we’ve seen.”

When First Coast News interviewed Degolyer before the attack, she was very excited about her new roof, which is why volunteers can’t wait to see her face when she comes home to a brand new exterior.

“It gives us more of a drive,” Reiter said. “We already had a drive but given the circumstances, we want to hurry up and get it completed so when she comes home it is nice for her.”

The group is searching for an interior cleaning company to step up to the plate for a transformation inside of the home. Degolyer was able to escape her attack by running inside her home, and now volunteers say there is blood all over the interior.

“It’s everywhere,” Reiter said. “If she does come home, she’ll still need to clean up that.”

These volunteers see these tasks as simple acts of kindness but can be life-changing to an elderly couple.

“It’s supposed to be human nature,” said David Mackley, also working on the home. “When you see someone in need, you need to help them.”