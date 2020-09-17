Volunteers collecting diapers for First Coast families in need

Starting Monday Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida is aiming to collect 10,000 diapers and $10,000 for National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're struggling with getting necessities for your baby, volunteers in Jacksonville are ready to help.

Since the pandemic began, their community partner Baby Luv has given out almost seven times as many diapers than usual every month.

Crystal Parks, the founder and president of Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida, started the group last October after seeing the need. She says she's been collecting diapers all year and plans to distribute them to her partner agencies on Oct. 2. Those agencies include Gateway Community Services, Community Health Outreach (Baby Luv), Family Promise of Jacksonville, and several local food pantries.

Go to her website here to see where you can pick up diapers and where you can donate them.