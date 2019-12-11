JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brandon Long, a veteran lost his legs while serving overseas is thankful after a local non-profit stepped up to lend a helping hand.

Long is a Marine Corps Veteran who served in Afghanistan.

On Dec. 21, 2010, his life changed forever while on foot patrol.

"About halfway through the patrol, I noticed stacked rocks," Long recalled. "I went to investigate those rocks and ended up stepping on an IED."

He immediately lost both of his legs.

As a result, getting around at his father's home in Jacksonville is a constant struggle.

"It was really difficult," Long said. "It became a painstaking process especially if I want to bring my mobility chair. It's heavier and my dad has to lift that."

Long feared the worst, but with help from his family and his daughter, who was born the very next day after he was wounded, he found the strength to press on.

"Having her there has always been a constant motivator for me," he said. "Waking up and seeing her and knowing that I got her to help and take care of me and seeing me through the days has definitely been my motivators."



Long's not only thankful for his family but also for Builders Care, which has since added to that motivation. It's a local non-profit that's creating his very own pathway to independence.



"It is awesome to be able to come and say 'Thank you for their service' and for what he's given up for us, it's immeasurable," Executive Director, Justin Brown said.



On Veterans Day, volunteers built a 42-foot ramp so Long and his father will no longer have to struggle with their make-shift ramp.

"This will allow me to come over without having to bug them and I can just show up and knock on the door while they are not expecting me," Long said. "I can bug them a lot more."