Volunteer to rid invasive Brazilian Peppertree in Flagler County

The City of Flagler County is looking for volunteers to help remove an invasive tree to Florida.

The city, along with the Flagler County Board of Commissions, wants to remove the Brazilian Peppertree from the area.

The tree is native to Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil. It was brought to Florida in the mid-1800s for decorative purposes, particularly as Christmas decorations, according to the National Park Service.

"This species is an aggressive woody weed. It displaces native vegetation and rapidly invades disturbed sites," the park service reports. "It has a high growth rate, wide environmental tolerance, is a prolific seed producer, has a high germination rate, produces shade-tolerant seedlings, and has the ability to form dense thickets."

Volunteers are encouraged to join the effort in removing the invasive tree from the area on either Saturday, Oct. 17 or next Saturday, Oct. 24, both from 8 a.m. to noon.

The group will meet at the Betty Steflik Memorial Preserve, which is located along the eastern side of the Intracoastal Waterway, south of State Road 100.