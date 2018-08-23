JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Since early voting began in Duval County nearly 40 thousand have cast their ballots, both at the polls and in mail-in ballots.

Susan Mason is visually impaired and the retired federal worker takes her right to vote seriously.

"I am blind and I need assistance, either audible or braille to vote," said Mason.

The City of Jacksonville was sued in 2000-2001 over access for voters with disabilities. The city ended up buying new machines.

Today the elections office uses AutoMark ADA-Compliant Ballot-Marking Devices; there are two in every polling station.

"We now have machines that are accessible available but not operational," said Mason.

Mason, 69, said on Wednesday she tried to use one of the machines at the Southeast Branch Library and it failed.

"You go to the voting polls and the system fails you," she said.

Mason said what added to her disappointing experience was the proposed solution. She was told that she could still vote if she wanted to use someone she trusts.

"I voted,' said Mason," the person that was with me read me the ballot and filled out the responses."

Mason voted but said the process removed her privacy, her independence and her autonomy.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said he was informed of what happened and it appears that her ballot got jammed in the ADA compliant machine.

Hogan said when something like this happens the voter is given two options.

First, the voter can still vote assistance of someone, it, however, requires approval.

Secondly, the voter can wait for the second machine to be installed, which takes about 30 minutes or wait for the current one to be repaired, whichever comes first.

Hogan said their technician was not available.

"Everything was done according to law," said Hogan, "we have not had this issue ever, it is unfortunate."

Apparently what was wrong the machine on Wednesday has been corrected.

On Your Side was able to use/test the machine on Thursday and it now works.

