JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The caddies who work at the various golf destinations around te country are hard-working men and women.

They walk miles per day, carrying one or even two bags while shepherding guests around what is usually a resort or private course. Most will never make a huge check from their player winning on tour, in fact, most will spend their day chasing some hackers' balls into the woods and turning a blind eye to the occasional lie improvement.

"And I absolutely love that," Stefano Bancheri said.

He's been a caddie at TPC Sawgrass, taking guests around the Stadium Course for the last year.

"I enjoy getting to know the people, telling stories, and that course is just unbelievable," he said.

According to the employment and hiring page that handles bringing caddies on staff, they can expect to make between $600 and $800 per week.

Ever since the cancellation of The Players at TPC Sawgrass and stay-at-home orders, business has been way down.

"This is the busy season, or it should be," he said. "I'd typically do two loops a day. I haven't carried a bag in three weeks."

While many local courses have stayed open, the resort/destination golf scene is taking a hit. A course like TPC Sawgrass depends mainly on guests traveling in from out of town to play a once-in-a-lifetime round.

And those trips aren't happening right now.

So, TPC members Kathleen Fehling and Nathan Robert set up a Go Fund Me account for these workers.

In fact, various destination golf resorts are doing the same thing for their caddies who are typically journeymen who travel course to course, and region to region, depending on the season.

