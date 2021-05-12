Viral 'Pier 1 Cougher' released from Jacksonville jail for time served

Debra Hunter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in June of 2020 after the victim recorded Hunter deliberately coughing on her.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman caught on camera intentionally coughing on a cancer patient in a Jacksonville Pier 1 was released from jail Wednesday morning.

According to jail records, Debra Hunter was released at 10:32 a.m. for time served.

She was sentenced to 30 days in Duval County Jail back in April with credit for one day previously served

In addition, the judge ordered Debra Hunter to six months probation and said she must participate in a mental health evaluation along with anger management.

She was also given a $500 fine, and must pay restitution to cover the costs the victim incurred for a COVID-19 test.

Hunter was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault in June of 2020 after the victim recorded Hunter deliberately coughing on her after a squabble with employees inside the Town Center store.

During her sentencing, her husband spoke about her good character and the numerous hardships their family faced leading up to the incident, such as losing everything they owned to a house fire.

“It was like air being inflated into a balloon, and it finally got to the point where she couldn’t handle any more air," he explained. "And then she finally rubbed up against something and just popped.“

Hunter herself also offered testimony, which focused on her family paying the price for her mistakes. She told the judge her children continue to lose friends, and that they don’t go out in their community anymore.