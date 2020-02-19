The St. Johns County Animal Control has released records revealing the two rottweilers that viciously attacked a Hastings woman have been involved in other incidents.

The records show the female rottweiler named Kade and the male rottweiler named Cage each had reports within the last year in regards to biting children. In May, reports show Cage bit the owner’s daughter’s hand and left a puncture wound. In June, reports show Kade chased a young girl down the street and bit her buttocks, hip area. Both dogs had follow-up visits with Animal Control to ensure they were up to date on shots and quarantined for a period of time.

Both dogs were listed at the age of “puppy.”

David Mackey claims the two dogs chased his grandson down the road on Wednesday, two days before Tammy Degolyer’s attack. The boy was not injured and was able to outrun the dogs to shelter.

Mackey said his family did not report this incident.

This all led up to Degolyer’s attack on Friday. Degolyer suffered life-threatening injuries after being severely bit in the arm and back by both dogs.

Animal control reports show four citations have been issued to the dogs’ owner for violations of the county’s leash law and two citations for damages.

Chilling 911 calls from Degolyer claim she called animal control before the attack reporting the dogs were trying to get into her barn where her cats were.

Reports from animal control confirm this.

