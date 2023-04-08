Nesting sea turtles save Vilana Beach blue house from date with wrecking ball

It has withstood hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Ian, and Nicole. The famous blue house on A1A is only standing now thanks to some nesting sea turtles.

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — The famous blue house in Vilano Beach is now cordoned off with orange cones. To its left sits two machines of destruction with one job. Do what Matthew, Irma, Ian, Nicole, and probably future storms couldn't do.

Knock it down.

Its date with the wrecking ball was signed in April. The bulldozers were ready to move in and get to work. But something beat them to it. Sea turtles. Turns out they found it a safe place to make a nest.

A June 5 St. Johns County status update on the property says, "St. Johns County Environmental Department provided notice that a turtle nest was found to be located under the structure. The estimated hatch date provided was in the area of July 4thish. Code Enforcement will check back with the Environmental Department for clearance to proceed with the demolition."

A July 10 status update states, "An additional ten (10) days were added to confirm that the turtle eggs have hatched and the nest is cleared."

The final update makes it clear that the blue house's date with destruction is near. "The case is currently pending for clearance from the Environmental Department for demolition of the structure by the County."

The blue house did what it was supposed to do, now the county will do what it's supposed to do.