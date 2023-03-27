Vigil planned Monday after reported hazing leaves Glynn County teen hospitalized

Police are investigating after social media posts appear to show a teen being sprayed with a hose while he sits impassively in a chair.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (First Coast News is not naming the victim involved at this time)

A vigil will be held in Brunswick Monday night as a 19-year-old recovers from a possible hazing incident over the weekend.

A public Facebook event says that attendees will meet in the Big Lots Parking at 7:45 p.m. and then travel together to South Georgia Health System.

"PLEASE SHARE and let's come together...," the event reads.

The Glynn County Police Department confirmed it's investigating after dozens of social media posts appear to show a teen being sprayed with a hose while he sits impassively in a chair.

A statement from GCPD says officers responded to the Southeast Georgia Health Center because an individual had been brought in "with a high level of intoxication."

The hospital told police three juveniles had brought the victim inside. They gave their names to the hospital but left before police arrived.

Officials say the victim was treated for "high level of intoxication, from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol." He was awake and alert and was able to be interviewed by police.

He did not have any physical injuries but had spray paint on him, police said.

However, a GoFundMe, which raised more than $25,000 in eight hours, says the teen "was dropped off in front of the ER doors... inconclusive to life; only passing 6 breaths per minute. Since that evening, [he] has been on a ventilator in the ICU, battling fevers and a lung infection."

The exact timeline of the teen's condition is unclear at this time.

A social media post from the Glynn County Board of Commissioners on Sunday said the criminal investigation division of Glynn County Police Department is gathering facts, interviews, evidence and other relevant information on the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact the police department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333 or email tips to 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.