The mother of the 4-month-old who died in a daycare van on the Westside this week announced on Facebook that a vigil will be held Friday night for Baby Brooklyn.

The candlelight vigil will be held at 6 p.m. at 5668 Lenox Ave., less than half a mile where Baby Brooklyn died.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn was left in her car seat inside a hot daycare van for about five hours outside of Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool on Lenox Ave.

The daycare is now closed. It is the focus of a joint investigation between the state and the Jacksonville Sheriff Office. The Florida Department of Children and Families has issued an emergency suspension order for the daycare to cease operations following Wednesday's incident.

Her mother wrote the following in a social media post:

"Her life was abruptly ended after she was left in a child care van for hours. The team of doctors and nurses did everything in their power to save my beautiful baby girl but she couldn't be revived... My family is in shambles and with so many unanswered questions."

The public is welcome to attend the vigil.

